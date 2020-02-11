Protest in Srinagar against killing of youth in India

Srinagar, February 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of a Kashmiri young boy, Basit Khan, by Hindu terrorists in India.

The protesting youth from Kupwara under the banner of an NGO-Kashmir Youth Power demanded stern punishment to the killers and compensation to the family members of the victim.

The 18-year orphan , Basit Khan, was ruthlessly beaten to death by Hindu communal goons in Jaipur in India, last week.

The people demanded that the killers must be hanged. “We are here to express our anger on the incident as well as to express our sympathy with the family,” said Mudasir Aziz, a member of the association.

The protesters also demanded that killers be tried on a fast-track basis and justice be delivered to the family as soon as possible.

They said that the fate of the case should not be like we have seen happening in so many other such cases. “Nothing will bring their son back, but what will surely make difference is timely justice that should be served to the family,” they said.

The protesters appealed the quarters concerned to take a special interest in the case and help in serving the justice to the family.

Like this: Like Loading...