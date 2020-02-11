Rehmani pays homage to Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru

Islamabad, February 11 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of martyred Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said it was shame on Indian democracy to sentence and hang Maqbool Butt in 1984 and Afzal Guru in 2013 under a fake and mock trial and later bury them in the prison complex of Tihar jail to act with revenge to crush the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the executions of these sons of the soil of Jammu and Kashmir were naked judicial murders and their burial in the prison complex was contrary to the international humanitarian law and principles of the universal charter of human rights. He said that the world community should support the demand of the families of the executed martyrs and the people of Kashmir to hand over their mortal remains to the families for their last rites and burial in Kashmir.

The JKPFL Chairman castigated India for its anti-Kashmir policies and practices and stated that the freedom struggle would continue in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, called upon the world and regional organizations of Asia, Africa, Europe and America to fulfill their obligations with regard to besieged Kashmiris to mount pressure on India to give them their right to self-determination.

