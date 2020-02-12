Appeal to pray for early recovery of Syed Ali Gilani

Islamabad, February 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani is unwell and people particulary religious scholars and Imams of masajid have been appealed to pray for his early recovery.

APHC Chairman’s representative, Syed Abdullah Geelani, in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said that due to the prolonged house detention, the veteran leader’s health condition has become bad in the past several days.

Syed Ali Gilani is suffering from several ailments and presently his lungs have been infected due to which he is facing difficulty in breathing.

Syed Abdullah Geelani said that Syed Ali Gilani is the guiding light for the people of occupied territory and that he will always act as a role model for the Kashmiris in their struggle against the Indian occupation.

