Jammu, February 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five people were killed in a road accident in Kishtwar district, today.

The deceased including a minor baby lost their lives when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Paani Nallah in Drabshalla on Jammu-Kishtwar highway.

They were identified as Sanjay Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rekha Devi, Rita Devi and Kewal Krishan.

