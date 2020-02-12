FM, British HC discuss regional & int’l issues including Kashmir

Islamabad, Feb 12 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the recent change in travel advisory by the United Kingdom will further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner who called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, important regional and international matters including the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir also came under discussion.

The foreign ministers welcomed the British high commissioner to Pakistan and said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy very important relations in political, economic, commercial and education fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and British Commissioner Christian Turner, during the meeting, also had a detailed exchange of views on important regional and international matters including the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Like this: Like Loading...