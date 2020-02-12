Kashmiris need Syed Ali Gilani’s guidance: Inqilabi

Srinagar, February 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has prayed for early recovery of the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

A spokesman for Islami Taneem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, said this in a message from jail.

The spokesman said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are striving for freedom amid unrelenting Indian oppression, need Syed Ali Gilani to lead them to the freedom destination. The statement said that the entire Kashmiri population prays for speedy recovery of the veteran Hurriyat leader.

