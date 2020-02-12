PSA slapped on PDP leader for recommending Gilani’s book

Srinagar, February 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar, was booked under draconian Public Safety Act for recommending the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani’s book “Wullar Kinarey” to people.

During his tenure as so-called Education Minister in the PDP-BJP government, Naeem Akhtar, had reportedly recommended Syed Ali Gilani’s book for reading to people, reads his PSA dossier.

He was booked under the PSA on February 7. He was also booked for terming BJP leader and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s West Bengal poll speech as an “open call for a Hindu Rashtra”.

