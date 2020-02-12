Troops brutally torture inmates during CASOs in IOK

Youth arrested for protesting foreign envoys’ visit

Srinagar, February 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops brutally subjected Kashmiri men and women to torture and harassed children during a series of cordon and search operations in Srinagar and other parts of the territory.

The troops along with the personnel of paramilitary and police conducted operations in different areas of Srinagar, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts. They sealed all entry and exit points at different places and conducted door-to-door search operations. The residents told media that the troops also ransacked houses.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested, at least, three Kashmiri youth for taking part in a silent protest demonstration in Srinagar on the occasion of so-called visit by 25 selected foreign envoys to the territory. The locals said that Indian government was managing such tours to falsely portray normalcy in the territory.

A Kashmiri trader, Abdul Rashid, in a media interview in Srinagar said that these visits were organized as a smokescreen to trick the international community into believing that everything is fine in Kashmir. A student, Abrar Ahmad, said that such delegations must come out of the high-security zones to know what Kashmiris are facing and what they want.

The Democratic Political Movement at a meeting in Srinagar called upon the international community, especially the United States and the United Nations to take notice of grim human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. The meeting was presided over by party Chairman, Firdous Ahmad Wani.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza interacting with a party delegation at his residence in Islamabad town asked for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through talks. He urged Pakistan and India to adhere to the path of peace as war is no solution to any problem.

Illegally detained APHC leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued from jail prayed for early recovery of the ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are striving to end decades-old India’s savagery, need Syed Ali Gilani to guide them to the freedom destination.

Senior leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Naeem Akhtar, was booked under draconian Public Safety Act for recommending to people to read the book of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. During his tenure as Education Minister in the PDP-BJP government, Naeem Akhtar, had reportedly suggested to the people to read the veteran leader’s book-“Wullar Kinarey”. His recommendation has been cited in PSA dossier as the ground for his detention.

