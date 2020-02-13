3 firefighters killed, 9 injured in building collapse in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 13 (KMS): At least three firefighters were killed and nine others including four civilians injured Wednesday after a building collapsed following a fire incident in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The building collapsed at Talab Tiloo area of Jammu city, the winter capital of Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Three firefighters were killed and five of their colleagues injured after they went inside to douse fire at a three-storey building,” a police official posted in police control Jammu said. “Apart from this, four civilians were injured in the incident.”

According to police officials, the injured were undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital in Jammu.

Police said the rescue operation has been called off and all the trapped have been pulled out.

“Early today we received a call about fire incident. While our men were moving inside to rescue inmates and douse the flame, the building collapsed trapping our men,” a fire service official said. “Later on we pressed in men from disaster response force and heavy machinery to clear the debris and pull out our men. Unfortunately our three men lost their lives in the incident.”

Locals said the building housed a timber store in its ground floor, from where the fire reportedly triggered.

Like this: Like Loading...