‘Aug 5th measures strengthen Kashmiris’ freedom resolve’

Rawalpindi, February 13 (KMS): Speakers at a Kashmir Solidarity seminar said that the illegal measures of abrogating Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government have further strengthened the resolve of Kashmiris to fight Indian occupation and achieve their goal of freedom.

The seminar, which followed a Solidarity Walk, was organized by Center for Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT), with an objective to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle against Indian occupation.

Hundreds of students and members of civil society participated in the walk and were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of freedom struggle of Kashmir.

During their walk from 6th Road to Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), the participants chanted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans including “We want freedom”, “Go India go back” and “Kashmir will soon become part of Pakistan”.

The walk culminated at RAC, where a seminar was held, which among others was addressed by prominent Kashmiri leaders.

The speakers on the occasion said that Pakistan and Kashmir were part and parcel of each other and Kashmir was a natural part of Pakistan, adding that being a Muslim majority state Kashmir should have been made part of Pakistan according to partition plan, however, this was not done due to certain conspiracies.

Among others, the seminar was also attended by APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, the Managing Director of CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik and other officials.

