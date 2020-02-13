Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian solider has committed suicide in Islamabad district.

The soldier of 3 Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles identified as Balram Singh ended his life by taking some poisonous substance during duty at his camp in Ashmuqam area of the district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 446 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, three fire fighters lost their lives while six persons including four civilians and two firemen suffered injuries when a three-storey building housing a saw mill on its ground floor collapsed in Talab Tillo area of Jammu city. Thu building collapsed when the firemen were trying to control the fire that broke out in the building.

