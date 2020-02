Former Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen chief martyred in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazi, was martyred in an attack by unknown persons in Srinagar, today.

78-year-old Abdul Ghani Dar, who belonged to Russu area of Beerwah, Badgam, was killed when unknown persons attacked him during prayers in a mosque in Maisuma area of Srinagar. He was a prominent religious personality and commander.

Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen in a statement condemned his killing saying that Indian government and its agencies were involved in his brutal murder.

