APHC-AJK appeals Muslims to pray for Gilani’s health

Islamabad, February 14 (KMS): An extra-ordinary meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad, today.

The participants of the meeting presided over by the APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir, Pakistan, Muslim Ummah and Kashmiris living all over the world to pray for the early recovery of ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The meeting also expressed concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir and deplored that the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the territory to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people. They also strongly condemned the continued military siege of the Kashmir valley after the Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories on August 5, last year.

The participants of the meeting also condemned the murder of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali, who was martyred by the personnel of Indian secret agencies in a mosque Maisuma area of Srinagar, yesterday. They said that India, under a planned conspiracy, was killing freedom-loving leaders. Glowing tributes were also paid to Abdullah Ghazali.

The meeting also condoled the sad demise of Abbottabad-based Kashmiri, Mushtaq Ahmad alias Jehangir, and prayed Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamima Shawl, Nisar Mirza, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Haji Sultan Butt, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmad, Syed Kifayat Rizvi, Raja Khadim Hussain, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob and Imtiaz Wani participated in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...