Bhim Singh files plea in Indian Supreme Court on draconian PSA

Jammu, February 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, days after the Indian government slapped draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), against two former puppet Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the chief patron of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Bhim Singh, has filed a writ petition, challenging the PSA in the Indian Supreme Court.

Bhim Singh, who is also a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, filed a writ petition in the apex court.

The writ petition filed by Bhim Singh maintains that more than 600 political activists have been detained for six months under the ‘draconian and dead law’, which had lost its existence the day India abrogated Article 35A of the Indian Constitution. The petition has prayed before the Supreme Court to declare the J&K Public Safety Act an invalid law, which was enacted by the so-called legislature of occupied Kashmir in 1978.

It has asked the apex court to direct the Indian government and the respondents to grant appropriate compensation to all the Kashmiri detainees who have completed six or more months in illegal detention in occupied Kashmir or India.

