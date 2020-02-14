Farooq Rehmani pays rich tributes to Shaheed Bulla

Islamabad February 14 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Shaheed Ghulam Muhammad Bulla.

Ghulam Muhammad Bulla was brutally tortured to death in the Central jail Srinagar by the police authorities on 15h February 1975 for raising his voice against the Indra -Sheikh Abdullah Delhi Accord.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that Shaheed Bulla was arrested in his home town, Sopore, beaten by the police officer Bandey and lodged in the Central Jail. He said Bulla was the first youth martyred in the Central Jail and buried secretly during an operation outside the Degree College, Sopore.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that the people of Kashmir would never ever forget the sacrifices of GM Bulla and other martyrs of Kashmir and now the time was opportune to grant the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir without delay.

Meanwhile, Farooq Rehmani was shocked to hear about the brutal killing of Islamic scholar and noted freedom fighter, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Ghazali in a Srinagar mosque yesterday. He paid tribute to his sacrifices for Kashmir, condemned his targeted killing and said that the design of the enemy was deeply rooted and had potential to escalate in the near future by more such attempts.

He urged the people to take a serious note of the worsening human rights situation and remain vigilant under all circumstances to foil the enemy conspiracies in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...