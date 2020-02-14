India may conduct another false flag operation: Report

IOK people continue to suffer amid lockdown on 194th day

Islamabad, February 14 (KMS): Independent experts and analysts on Kashmir have expressed the apprehension that India may carry out another false flag operation to defame Pakistan and Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and to create a war-like situation in the region.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the completion of one year to the Pulwama incident, today, said that India had always resorted to nefarious tactics to malign the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination. Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama on February 14, last year. The experts and analysts said that Pulwama like dramas were aimed at making world believe that Kashmiris’ freedom struggle was nothing but terrorism. They, however, said that the Pulwama false flag operation failed and it ended in Pakistan’s victory.

The report said that the Indian secret agencies masterminded false flag operations like Parliament attack, Uri attack and Pulwama attack to create a war-like situation in South Asia. The experts and analysts urged the world to realize that the ruling Hindutva regime in India is a threat to global peace.

On the other hand, a prominent leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali, was assassinated in Srinagar. Locals said that his assassination was the handiwork of Indian intelligence agencies. Ghazali was stabbed to death in a mosque in Maisuma area of Srinagar.

The people of occupied Kashmir continued to suffer immensely due to unrelenting military lockdown and broadband and high speed mobile internet blackout on 194th consecutive day, today. Indian police arrested four youth during house raids in south Kashmir’s Islamabad and Pulwama districts. The police had also arrested five youth during house raids in Gundipora and Warihama areas of Badgam district, the other day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it held a protest demonstration in the city against the continued siege and human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. Members of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum also held similar protests in Kulgam and Doru areas.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement leader, Hilal Ahmed, addressing a gathering in Sopore appealed to the international community to take steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...