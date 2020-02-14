India starts to implement plan of grabbing people’s lands in IOK

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, initiating implementation of its heinous plan to grab Kashmiris’ lands and other properties, India has decided to give 6,000 acres of land to the Indian and international investors and the authorities have also completed land identification work.

India is going to hold an international business conference in the occupied territory in April and May this year, in which the land will be formally announced to the investors. Preparations for holding of the conference are in full swing.

Besides providing land, foolproof security, tax exemptions and insurance protection would also be offered to private companies for investment in the Kashmir Valley.

According to a Srinagar-based Urdu newspaper, nearly 250 companies are considering to invest in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the former finance minister of the occupied territory, Haseeb Drabu, described the Indian government’s plan as “absurd” because of the prevailing situation in the territory. He said, it is useless to invest in Kashmir till complete peace. “You need a peaceful environment for investment… today it is very volatile,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...