‘India wants to vitiate IOK situation before high-profile visits’

Islamabad, February 14 (KMS): APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that India wants to further vitiate the situation in occupied Kashmir before high-profile visits to the region.

Abdul Majeed Malik addressing a party meeting in Islamabad said that the people of New Delhi had rejected Modi’s extremist policies and now Modi wanted to implement the RSS agenda in occupied Kashmir. “The targeted killings of Hurriyat activists are also part of the agenda. The killing of the former chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali in Srinagar was also part of it,” he added.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that India was taking such actions in frustration to create panic and harassment among the people. He maintained that India could not suppress the Kashmir liberation movement through such cheap tactics.

He elaborated that the people of Kashmir had been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for the Kashmir cause for last over seven decades and would take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

