‘Kashmir freedom movement has entered in decisive phase’

Kotli, February 14 (KMS): Hurriyat leader and the Convener of Pir Panjal Peace Foundation, Mehmood Akhtar Qureshi, has said that the Kashmir movement has entered a decisive phase after India’s actions of August 5, last year.

Mehmood Akhtar Qureshi addressing an oath-taking ceremony of Poonch Students Organisation as a chief guest in Kotli, said that India’s move of repealing the special status of Kashmir had brought the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to the forefront of ongoing freedom movement. He urged the people of Kashmir to forge greater unity among their ranks to take the movement to its logical conclusion in a more effective manner. He also prayed for early recovery of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Other speakers also expressed concern over the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community that if the decades-old dispute was not resolved, it would be impossible to stop the Third World War.

Zaheer Babar Chughtai, President of District Bar Association, Kotli, chaired the function while others who addressed on the occasion included Advocate Sardar Shahroz Hamza, Muhammad Israr Chishti, Muhammad Asad Awan, Farhan Hameed, Sardar Umar Farooq and Sardar Junaid Niazi.

