‘Pakistan, Turkey to work together for early Kashmir solution’

Islamabad, February 14 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani, welcoming the Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan, has expressed the optimism that the two major countries with great influence would work together for an early amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “The people of occupied Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to brother country, Turkey, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his wholehearted support to the cause of Kashmir”. He said, Turkey is one of the countries that, besides raising Kashmir dispute at every international forum, has strongly condemned India’s illegal occupation and the atrocities being inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Wani hoped that besides strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, the high profile visit would be instrumental in galvanizing the international community’s action to alleviate humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman in a statement condemned the cold-blooded murder of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali, who was martyred in an attack by unknown persons at Maisuma in Srinagar, yesterday.

He said that Indian secret agencies, working in the occupied territory, had the worst track record of staging fake encounters to kill the Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...