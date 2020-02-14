Protest in Srinagar against siege, HR violations in IOK

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League has said that it held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the continued siege and human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League in a statement issued in Srinagar also condemned the Modi regime for spreading blatant lies about the resistance against its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

It termed the visit of the New Delhi-based foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir a futile exercise as it was a guided tour choreographed by the Indian government to hoodwink the world into believing its balderdash.

The protestors complained that the delegates were not allowed to move across the valley freely as they might meet the general masses and come to know about the eyewash that was being pedaled non-stop by the Modi regime.

They said that the state terrorism had grown manifold and that all conceivable brutal methods of suppression were being used round the clock to stifle the voice of freedom and break the Kashmiris’ resolve.

The members of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum also took to streets in Kulgam and Doru areas to protest against the ongoing persecution of Kashmiris across the territory. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans and vowed to take their sacred resistance against the illegal Indian occupation to its logical conclusion.

