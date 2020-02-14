Turkish President reiterates stance on Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, February 14 (KMS): The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has emphatically stated to stick to his stance on resolution of outstanding Kashmir dispute through dialogue and peaceful means on the basis of justice.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing the joint sitting of Pakistan parliament amidst the thumping of desks by the elected representatives in Islamabad on Friday, said, Kashmiri brothers have been living under difficult circumstances over the years. He said, the recent unilateral steps have further added to their woes and the situation has assumed alarming. He noted that depriving the Kashmiris from their freedom and usurping their rights is not in anybody’s interests.

He said, resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute lies not in oppressive tactics but it warrants justice. He said, “We feel for the Kashmiris the same way like the Muslims of this region felt for us during Khilafat Movement.” He also recalled that he had extended full support to the Kashmiri people at the session of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier in his welcome address, Speaker Asad Qaiser paid glowing tributes to the visionary leadership of the Turkish President.

Referring to the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said the entire Pakistani nation salutes the categorical stance taken by the Turkish President on the Kashmir dispute.

