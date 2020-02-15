CM Usman Buzdar praises Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir, support on FATF

Lahore, Feb 15 (KMS): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan shows the growing friendship between the two countries and the tour would further boost bilateral relations.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement, issued here Friday. He appreciated that both the countries were moving side by side in the journey of development and prosperity. Pakistan-Turkey relations have touched new heights in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan and Turkey had consensus viewpoint on different regional and international issues and hearts of the people also beat in unison, adding that Turkey had sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

In a statement issued here, he said that action against hoarders and profiteers should be continued without succumbing to any pressure and the officers should also go to the field for keeping a check on prices.

The sale of essential items should be ensured on fixed rates and legal process should be fulfilled by registering cases against hoarders and illegal profiteers, he added. He instructed the price control magistrates to check the prices of essential items on daily basis.

Those involved in price-hike were malefactors of society, as the law and line departments should play their role in stabilising prices of daily-use items, he added.

The CM stressed that the rights of consumers would be fully protected and added that the number of Kissan platforms had been increased from 82 to 92 in different districts to facilitate citizens.

Opp behind flour, sugar crisis: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the court has not dislodged the provincial government from the ownership of Ishaq Dar’s residence.

