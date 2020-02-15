Erdogan lauded for solid message on Kashmir

Lahore, Feb 15 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given a solid message on Kashmir issue to the world. Narendra Modi has no other option but to settle the Kashmir issue.

Four American senators voicing against atrocities on Kashmiris and human rights violations is also victory of the stance of Kashmiris, said the Punjab governor.

He said Narendra Modi had become a threat to peace. United Nations and other international organisations instead of becoming silent spectator should take practical measures to stop terrorism and extremism of Narendra Modi, he stated. Pakistan even today is ready to render any kind of sacrifice for elimination of terrorism and establishment of peace. The Punjab governor said this Friday in a meeting at Governor’s House with more than 35 diplomats belonging to 25 countries who are under training at Foreign Services Academy Islamabad. Sarwar quoted Turkish President as saying Kashmir issue has that much importance for Turkey as it has for Pakistan.

Muhammad Sarwar said it was a clear message to the world that settlement of Kashmir issue was indispensable for establishment of peace. Danger to the regional peace is looming high due to India’s war hysteria. Time has now come the global community adopted a bold stance against Indian terrorism and extremism as well as resolved Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions not tomorrow but today, he said. He said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising voice across the world for the rights of Kashmiris due to which today American senators through a letter were demanding of their foreign minister to take notice of Indian aggression and worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. No doubt all peace loving people are standing with Kashimiris, he said. Responding to diplomats’ questions, the Punjab governor said that Pakistan did not want war with India rather peace was top priority of Pakistan because there was no precedence in the world regarding sacrifices rendered by Pakistan.

