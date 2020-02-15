Foreign envoys urge India to swiftly lift restrictions in IOK

New Delhi, February 15 (KMS): Foreign envoys, who visited occupied Kashmir, have urged the Indian government to swiftly lift the restrictions on communications still imposed in the territory.

Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told media that the European Union (EU) would want to see the swift lifting of restrictions on communications in the territory.

She said that restrictions remained, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders were still in detention. It is important that the restrictions be lifted swiftly, she added.

The issues of internet restrictions and political detentions came up during the two-day trip of 25 foreign envoys to occupied Kashmir.

Germany’s Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, in an interview said that there were still restrictions. Most of the people we spoke to raised the issue to full access to the Internet, he said.

One of the envoys said that some European envoys did seek answers to the imposition of Section 144 in the Valley during their interaction with officials in Jammu.

