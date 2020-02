Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested four youth in Srinagar.

The police arrested three youth, Irfan Ahmed Khan, Mudabir Aijaz and Waheed Ashraf Rathar, when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Magarmal Bagh area of Srinagar. The police dubbed these youth as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of mujahid organizations.

The police arrested another youth identified as Ghulam Mohiudin Dar from Karan Nagar area of Srinagar.

