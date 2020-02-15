IOK authorities deploy more troops around Gilani’s residence

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the authorities have deployed more troops around the residence of ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The APHC sources said that increase in number of troops had spread panic among the people and the family members of Gilani were also facing difficulties in moving in and out of the house.

The APHC-AJK Convener, Syed Abdullah Gilani, in a statement issued in Islamabad appealed the Kashmiris, living across the world, in particular, and the Muslim Uamma, to pray for the early recovery of Kashmiris’ beloved leader and APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. He said that Syed Ali Gilani is unwell nowadays and due to his illness, social media was full of rumours about Syed Ali Gilani’s deteriorating health. He said the rumours also shocked the Kashmiris living all over the world.

The APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but is destined to fail in its nefarious designs.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

He also condemned the continued illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

