IOK people have hailed Erdoğan’s speech in Pak Parliament

Islamabad, February 15 (KMS): The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi has said that people of Kashmir have greatly hailed the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech during a joint session of the Pakistan parliament

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey along with China and Malaysia should now approach the world community to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

Thanking Tayyip Erdoğan on behalf of Kashmirs’ for speaking against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir, he noted that at least eight million Kashmiris had been under Indian military siege since August 5, 2019, while Kashmiri leaders and activists had been put in jails and under house detentions.

He also condemned the continued house arrest of the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders and harassment and arrest of youth during cordon operations by Indian troops and urged the world human rights bodies to take serious notice and send its teams to the territory to monitor the worst situations being faced by the Kashmiri people.

