KTK condemns Abdullah Ghazali’s murder in IOK

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK) has strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali.

Abdullah Ghazali was found dead in a mosque in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Thursday. Local residents said that his killing was the handiwork of the personnel Indian secret agencies.

The Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs, deplored that in past several Hurriyat and pro-freedom leaders and activists were attacked and assassinated by Indian agencies and India-sponsored known gunmen and now in the same way Ghazali was killed in Srinagar.

It said that the Indian government had started targeting pro-movement and religious leaders under a well-thought-out plan to create a sense of fear amongst the masses and leaders.

The KTK urged the international human rights bodies and institutions to send their teams to Kashmir and probe all killings and massacres of Kashmir. It also expressed serious concern over the house raids and arrest of youth and demanded release of all political detainees languishing in different jails and police stations.

Meanwhile, the KTK Vice Chairperson, Shameem Shawl, in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned India’s illegal occupation and the atrocities being inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by the Indian forces.

She also welcomed the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s address at the Pakistan parliament during which he reiterated his country’s support for Pakistan and its stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Shameem Shawl said that the two major countries with great influence would work together for an early settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...