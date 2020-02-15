Qureshi terms Turkish President Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir ‘unparalleled’

Islamabad, Feb 15 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir was unparalleled and that he had openly supported Islamabad in this regard.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said: “Erdogan’s address to the Parliament’s joint session was historic.”

Islamabad’s relations, he added, remained unaffected with Kaula Lampur and Ankara. “Erdogan’s visit is acknowledgement of the fact that Pakistan and Turkey have and will continue to have historic relations,” he said.

“Turkey and Pakistan have reached a consensus on a strategic economic framework and have agreed upon a 71-point action plan,” Qureshi added. “The Turkish President has signed on 13 memorandums of understanding.”

The foreign minister mentioned that “two new working groups — defence, water, and agriculture — have been formed.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Erdogan had signed a joint communique, he said. “We have to turn the Pak-Turk friendship into an economic partnership.”

The Turkish president, Qureshi explained, had also assured Pakistan of his support in matters pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and that Erdogan through his statements had won the Pakistani people’s hearts.

The Turkish president departed from Pakistan late Friday, concluding his two-day visit. He was in Islamabad with his wife, Emine, and a delegation comprising Turkish business community and senior government officials.

