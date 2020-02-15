Religious leaders welcome Erdogan’s Kashmir stance

Lahore, Feb 15 (KMS): Religious leaders have praised the courageous stance of Turkish President Teyyip Erdogan for supporting the just cause of freedom for the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims and said he had earned himself the most prominent place among Muslim leaders of the world.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, while lauding Tayyip Erdogan’s brave stance on Kashmir and Palestine issues during his address to the joint session of the parliament, said Erdogan proved himself the bravest leader and true representative of Muslim Ummah.

In a statement from Mansoora on Friday, the JI leader demanded the other rulers of Islamic world take the similar stance on the issues facing the Muslim world and display unity in their ranks to address them.

Sirajul Haq praised Turkish president for helping Islamabad on diplomatic front besides trying to strengthen the fragile economy of Pakistan which was proved by the arrival of group of investors with him, and this cooperation would cement the longstanding friendship between the two countries. He said Turkey had always remembered the sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of this region during the restoration of Khilafat Movement. He said President Erdogan’s stance on Kashmir not only won the hearts of Pakistanis but also won love of the people of AJK and Indian-Held Kashmir.

Tanzim-e-Islami ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed said Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been the most prominent voice among the Muslim leaders in the world in support of the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine. Talking to media, he said, in his address to joint session of parliament, Mr Erdogan has again proved why he is loved by Muslims across the world.

He said it was time all Muslim leaders should join hands with Erdogan to evolve a common strategy to resolve the issues of Muslims of the Indian-Held Kashmir and Palestine etc.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan (JAHP) president Senator Sajid Mir said Turkish president had established his place as the top leader of Muslim world by adopting a bold and courageous stance over the burning issues like, Kashmir, Palestine, Myanmar, India and Syria etc. He said entire Pakistani nation and the Muslims of Indian-occupied Kashmir view Erdogan with huge appreciation and hoped that his views would be materialised in practical shape with the help of other Muslim leaders.

JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi said President Erdogan’s visit and support to oppressed Kashmiris had given a positive message to entire Muslim world regarding the just freedom struggle and right to self-determination.

