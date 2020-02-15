Shah Faesal booked under draconian PSA in IOK

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked former officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Shah Faesal, under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

Shah Faesal has been under detention since August 14, last year He was detained and later shifted to the MLA hostel in Srinagar. However, it is not clear if he will be shifted to home or kept in the MLA hostel sub-jail.

The PSA, often described as a draconian measure, allows the occupation authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

Shah Faesal was the topper in the 2009 Indian Civil Service examination, becoming the first Kashmiri to do so. He resigned from service in January 2019 to protest “killings” in occupied Kashmir and launched his own political party.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian authorities booked two former puppet Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, under the PSA recently while another puppet Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah was already detained under the black law.

