Sopori pays tributes to Maqbool, Guru and Bulla

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, has paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Ghulam Mohammad Bulla on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a gathering held in Sopore said that Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru and Ghulam Mohammad Bulla sacrificed their lives for a noble cause and the great sacrifices of these leaders and other Kashmiri martyrs would definitely bring fruit and Kashmir would see freedom from Indian bondage.

Khan Sopori said that Ghulam Mohammad Billa was arrested on February 15, 1975 for leading a protest rally against the Indira-Abdullah Accord and was tortured and martyred in custody. He said that Bulla was an unforgettable character of Kashmir liberation movement who raised voice against Indira-Abdullah Accord for which he was martyred.

He deplored that Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru were buried in the premises of Tihar Jail in New Delhi after the Indian government hanged them on February 11, 1984 and February 9, 2013 respectively in the same jail. He reiterated the demand for return of mortal remains of the two liberation leaders to their families in occupied Kashmir for proper burial.

He also called upon the international community to take notice of India’s brutalities in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on it to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...