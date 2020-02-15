WKAF appeals people to pray for Ali Gilani’s early recovery

Washington, February 15 (KMS): Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) has appealed to the people to pray for the early recovery of ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The WKAF Secretary General, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in Washington said that there had been numerous rumors floating in the press and Social media regarding the latest health status of Syed Ali Gilani.

He said, Syed Ali Gilani is more than 90 years of age and has multiple medical issues to deal with for many years of which the most important ones have been his removal of the left kidney because of cancer in 2003, removal of a part of the right kidney few years later again due to cancer, heart problems needing numerous hospitalizations and a pacemaker placement.

He said, the veteran leader’s recurrent medical issue has been mostly related to his lungs, which happens to be also the current health problem. He is being regularly attended by relevant medical personnel and is receiving required treatment, he added.

Dr Fai said, Syed Ali Gilani is well-oriented, maintains an intact mental status and is able to communicate with his family physicians and is able to take some nourishment orally.

“He continues to be under house arrest now for about 12 years but this Mardi Moumin (person par excellence) continues to have the resolve and determination as always to champion the cause of his enslaved nation. If one wants to see a video of his recent interview please visit kashmirawareness.org,” he maintained.

