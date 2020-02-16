French envoy urges India to lift curbs in IOK

New Delhi, February 16 (KMS): French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, has urged India to remove restrictions from the Kashmir valley as soon as possible.

Emmanuel Lenain was among the 25 foreign envoys, who were taken to occupied Kashmir, earlier this week.

Similar remarks were also given by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Virginie Battu-Henriksson, who said that it was important that the restrictions be lifted swiftly.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Emmanuel Lenain said: “This trip was important because as an ambassador, I need to see the situation with my own eyes to make an assessment as objective as possible. It was useful to be able to interact directly with local authorities and also with some parts of the civil society, local media and business community.”

