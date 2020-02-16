Google marks Kashmir as disputed except for India

Washington, February 16 (KMS): Google Maps has redrawn the world’s borders with the popular search engine showing Kashmir’s outlines as a dotted line acknowledging it as a “dispute” when viewed from outside India.

The Washington Post, while exposing the dichotomy of the global search engine wrote: “The borders on Google’s online maps display Kashmir as fully under Indian control. Elsewhere, users see the region’s snaking outlines as a dotted line, acknowledging the dispute”.

“From Pakistan, Kashmir appears disputed while from India, it appears as a part of India,” the Post report said, adding that “Google Maps changes disputed borders based on what country you search from”.

Responding to the Post report, a company spokesperson said: “Google has a consistent and global policy to depict disputed regions and features fairly, showing claims made by the disputed or claiming nations on its global domain.

“This does not endorse or affirm the position taken by any side. Products that have been localised to the local domain, such as maps.google.co.in, depict that country’s position as per the mandate of the local laws”.

