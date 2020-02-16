Hindu extremists’ attacks on Kashmiri students in India flayed

Islamabad, February 16 (KMS): APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has condemned the attacks by the Hindu extremists, including those from Bajarang Dal, on the Kashmiri students studying at an engineering college in Hubballi district of Karnataka.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the attack on the Kashmiri students in Karnataka and then their arrest was aimed at suppressing the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

He deplored that the eight million people of the territory had been besieged since August 5, last year, when the Indian government repealed its special status and divided it into two union territories.

He said that French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, was among the 25 foreign envoys, taken to occupied Kashmir earlier this week, had urged India to remove restrictions from the Kashmir valley as soon as possible.

Abdul Majeed Malik appealed to the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres to settle the lingering dispute by implementing the relevant UN resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

He also condemned the brutal murder of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali by the personnel of Indian agencies in Srinagar. He said that the purpose of his murder was to create panic among the people of Kashmir but such tactics could not stop Kashmiris from raising their voice for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

