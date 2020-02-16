India destined to fail in curbing freedom sentiments: JKEM

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, has said that India is hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but is destined to fail in its designs.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

He said, atrocities like the killings, vandalizing, looting, torturing, arsons and crackdowns to prevent protests are committed to suppress Kashmiris’ voice for freedom but the oppressors while committing these inhuman acts are forgetting the historical fact that freedom movements can never be suppressed through such tyrannies. He said that Kashmiris will never tolerate this killing spree, atrocities and will keep protesting against these undemocratic and inhuman acts.

The JKEM leader condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists. He said, the UN like global organization seems so helpless before the world’s cruel forces that it is unable to implement its own resolution on Kashmir.

He condemned the brutal killing of Islamic scholar and noted freedom fighter, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali in a Srinagar mosque recently.

Like this: Like Loading...