IOK HC directs jail officials to shift Qayoom to hygienic ward

Srinagar February 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the jail authorities to shift the ailing High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom to a hygienic ward and ensure all medical facilities to him in accordance with the jail manual.

The Division Bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sindhu Sharma, hearing the appeal challenging the Court judgment whereby Qayoom’s detention was upheld, directed the jail authorities to provide the detainee all medical facilities and also shift him to some hygienic ward or barrack keeping in view his deteriorating health condition.

The bench, after admitting the appeal of Mian Qayoom, issued notice to authorities for filing of response to the appeal by or before March 9.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Superintendent has been directed to allow ZA Shah, senior advocate as being the counsel for the detainee, to have a meeting with Qayoom.

As regards shifting of Mian Qayoom to some other jail, the court said the same is not within its domain and, as such, asked the respondents to file response to the said relief sought for by the appellant.

Like this: Like Loading...