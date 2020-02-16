Khan Sopori, Shabbir Dar among several others arrested in IOK

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested around half a dozen Hurriyat leaders and activists including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in Baramulla district.

Police illegally detained Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Shabbir Ahmad Dar along with half a dozen Hurriyat activists during raids on their houses in Sopore. The detainees were shifted to Sopore police station.

Meanwhile, Indian paramilitary and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have started using drones during cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, normal life continues to suffer in the occupied territory due to the ongoing military lockdown and internet suspension on 196th consecutive day, today. Additional troops have been deployed in Srinagar and adjoining areas to prevent people from visiting the ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Like this: Like Loading...