Khan Sopori, Shabbir Dar arrested in IOK

Analysts reject Google’s map on Kashmir

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested senior Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Shabbir Ahmad Dar along with several activists in Baramulla district.

The arrests were made during police raids on their houses in Sopore. The detainees were shifted to Sopore police station.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to suffer in the occupied territory due to the ongoing military lockdown and suspension of broadband internet on 196th consecutive day, today. Media reports have confirmed that Indian paramilitary and Central Reserve Police Force have started using drones during cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir.

A delegation, led by APHC leader Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, visited Badgam and condoled with the family members of Kashmiri freedom leader, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali. He was killed by Indian agencies in a mosque in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Thursday.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might.

Indian authorities did not allow a conference on Kashmir in Srinagar in which senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar was invited to participate as a chief guest. The function was organized by the Centre for Peace and Progress. Mani Shankar Aiyar told media over phone that he was put in detention in the hotel, saying he wished the foreign envoys had seen the condition in which he was in.

Three students from occupied Kashmir, studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi district of Indian state, Karnataka, were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan video on social media. The detained students belong to Shopian district.

Analysts and political scientists have rejected the maps of Global search engine, Google, which marked Jammu and Kashmir ‘disputed’ for people outside India, but its part for people inside the country. They added that showing two versions of the disputed territory betrays Google’s hypocrisy besides it is a violation of the UN resolutions, which acknowledge the territory as disputed.

