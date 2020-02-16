Solidarity expressed with Abdullah Ghazali’s family in IOK

Srinagar, February 16 (KMS): A delegation, led by APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, visited Badgam and condoled with the family of former Chief of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali.

Abdullah Ghazali was found dead in a mosque in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Thursday. Local residents said that his killing was the handiwork of the personnel of Indian secret agencies.

Khawaja Firdous Ahmad Wani, speaking on the occasion expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and said that the services of the martyred leader for Kashmir liberation movement would always be remembered.

The Hurriyat leader paid tribute to Abdul Ghani Dar, adding that he had devoted himself not only to religion but also to Kashmir freedom movement. He also appealed to the people of Kashmir to beware of India’s conspiracies and to forge greater unity among their ranks to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed deep shock and anger over the brutal killing of a resistance leader, Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali.

He said that such target killings were aimed at creating terror among the Kashmiri leadership and the masses to silence the voice for freedom. He said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...