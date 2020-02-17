Alliance with AIP cited as ground for PSA against Shah Faisal

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities have mentioned alliance with Awami Itehad Party Chairman Engineer Abdur Rasheed as a legitimate ground for slapping draconian public Safety Act (PSA) against former Indian bureaucrat from Kashmir, Shah Faisal.

Awami Ittehad Party in a statement issued in Srinagar reacting to the grounds on which Shah Faisal has been slapped with PSA denounced the thickheaded and outrageous reasons mentioned by the authorities in the PSA dossiers.

“How could an alliance with a two-time legislator be a ground for being booked under the draconian act? The various reasons listed show minimum application of mind while listing same,” the statement said.

“The PSA order against Shah Faisal is absolutely unjustified. Today BJP has made it clear to entire Kashmiri political class that those who would not yield before them would either be booked under false cases or be illegally detained under PSA and other black laws, the party added.

