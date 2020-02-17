Authorities flayed for not allowing Kashmir moot in Srinagar

Jammu, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has condemned authorities for not allowing a conference on Kashmir in Srinagar scheduled to be attended by the scores socio-political and human rights activist from across the territory as well as India.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, former Indian Minister, Mani Shanker Ayyer, and many others had arrived in Srinagar to speak on the prevailing state of affairs in Kashmir. The conference was foiled by the police by imposing section 144 and sealing the venue on the banks of Dal Lake on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu prayed to Allah Almighty for speedy recovery of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

Mir Shahid Saleem, who visited the Hyderpora was not allowed to see the ailing leader. He deplored that the Jammu and Kashmir had been converted into a complete police state.

