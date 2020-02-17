EU should raise HR abuses in IOK in talks with India: Ali Raza Syed

Brussels, February 17 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has urged authorities of European Union (EU) to raise issue of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir in their dialogue with India.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement on the occasion of Indian External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s talk with high level EU’s official in Brussels on Monday, said, Indian forces are involved in the crime against the humanity in occupied Kashmir.

It is important to mention that Indian External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is in Brussels to finalize agenda of next month summit of Indian Prime Minister, Narandra Modi with European Union leadership.

The KC-EU Chairman said, EU’s authorities should force India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, where people face huge difficulties due to constant siege, communications blockade and shortage of food and medicines.

Ali Raza Syed said, now minorities and moderate people are also not safe in India as the Modi’s government has imposed a controversial citizen law in the country. He expressed hope that European Union’s authorities will give priority to the human rights in their talks with India.

Ali Raza Syed said, life of people of Kashmir valley has been paralyzed as they are facing severe hardships due to crimes against the humanity committed by the Indian forces in this occupied territory.

He urged the international community, especially EU, to send fact-finding missions and stop the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The KC-EU Chairman appealed the major powers of the globe including EU to put pressure on India to give right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir so that they could be able to decide about their future in a free atmosphere under international supervision.

