India not allowing people to visit Gilani

UN chief asked to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities are not allowing people to visit the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, who besides other ailments, is severely suffering from chest infection for the past few days.

Indian forces have been deployed in bulk outside the Hyderpora residence of the veteran leader to make it sure that no one enters the house to inquire about his health. The forces are vigorously searching vehicles and frisking people before sending them back from the area.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that India was conspiring to let Syed Ali Gilani die by denying him access to proper treatment. The statements while declaring the APHC Chairman as a great and most revered leader of South Asia for his long struggle for the Kashmir cause said that his desire to be buried in the martyrs’ graveyard of Srinagar had upset Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, India denied a British lawmaker, who is highly critical of policies of New Delhi about Kashmir, entry after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, today. Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, arrived at the airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai. She was inhumanely treated by the Indian officials at the airport. While narrating her ordeal she said as she presented herself at the immigration desk with her documents, the official looked at his computer screen and started shaking his head in refusal. Then he told her that her visa was rejected. He was very rude and aggressive shouting at her to come with him. She was then taken to a cordoned off area marked as a Deportee Cell.

Hurriyat leaders including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Aijaz Rehmani, Altaf Hassian Wani and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in their separate statements urged the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute in light of UN resolutions. They also demanded the release of all Kashmiri political detainees including Muhammad Yasin Malik.

An anti-India protest demonstration was held outside the UN Office in Islamabad, today. The demonstration was organized by civil society members and it was attended by people from all walks of life including Hurriyat leaders. The participants on the occasion submitted a memorandum to the UN Office urging the UN chief to play his role in resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant resolutions of the World Body.

