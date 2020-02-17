‘India not allowing proper treatment to Syed Ali Gilani’

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi has expressed concern over the deteriorating health conditions of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani amid lack of access to the medical facilities.

Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is planning to let Syed Ali Gilani die in the absence of proper treatment. Despite his declining health and weakness, Syed Ali Gilani is not ready to reconcile with Indian rulers, it added.

The statement while declaring the ailing APHC chairman the Nelson Mandela of South Asia said his will that he would like to be buried in the martyrs’ graveyard of Srinagar has upset Indian authorities.

The party said that like Nelson Mandela, Syed Ali Gilani has spent his entire life for freedom of his people and faced the world’s most brutal terrorist state.

Like this: Like Loading...