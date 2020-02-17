Indian authorities not allowing us to visit Gilani: Journalists

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities are not allowing people to visit and meet the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani at his residence in Srinagar.

Indian police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength outside the Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani to make it sure that no one enters his residence.

A journalist from Srinagar told KMS that police are not allowing them to enter the residence of Syed Ali Gilani, who is facing chest infection for the past few weeks.

He said a large contingent of Indian police and paramilitary forces are deployed there and the authorities have installed CCTV cameras at several places near Hyderpora.

The forces are vigorously searching vehicles and frisking people in the area.

Like this: Like Loading...