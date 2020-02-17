JKLF seeks UN role in Kashmir settlement, prisoners’ release

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to play his role in resolving the Kashmir dispute and prevail upon India to release all political detainees including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The JKLF Vice Chairman, Saleem Haroon, in a statement while welcoming the visit by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to Pakistan hoped that he will play his role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute which will bring peace in the region.

The statement reminding Antonio Gutters of his legal and moral obligations to protect the fundamental rights of the people in occupied Kashmir urged UN Secretary General to pressurize India to stop violent gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and release all illegally detained political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mushtaque Ajmal, Showket Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Bashir Kashmiri and others.

The statement also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of political prisoners languishing in jails of occupied Kashmir and India like Tihar, Haryana and UP jails.

The solution of Kashmir dispute will bring peace in the region and also improve relations between two nuclear neighboring countries, he added.

Saleem Haroon reiterated to continue the ongoing freedom struggle despite all odds.

Meanwhile, a dinner hosted in honour of UN Secretary General at Foreign Office, Islamabad, yesterday, among others was also attended by the Kashmiri leadership from across the ceasefire line. According to a statement, JKLF Chief Spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar during an interaction with the UN chief followed by the dinner briefly expressed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have every right to decide own fate by themselves through the exercise of right of self-determination.

