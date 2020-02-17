Kashmir Press Club takes note of journalists’ harassment

Srinagar, February 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Press Club on Monday took a serious note of the continued harassment of journalists.

The Kashmir Press Club in a statement issued in Srinagar said, a multimedia journalist, Kamran Yousuf, working with Newsclick, was picked up from his home by the police at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The press club statement said that he was taken in a police vehicle to the office of the DSP and questioned about some Twitter account run by Kamran Manzoor.

“They checked my phones and searched everything in them. They asked me about some Kamran Manzoor and showed me his Twitter account. The police officer said they had suspicions that he was running it,” said Kamran.

He said that he was finally asked to leave at 1 a.m. after the police failed to find anything. “My distraught family members were waiting outside and took me home,” he added.

“The police’ nocturnal raid at the house of a journalist has once again highlighted the dangers the journalists face in the Valley,” the statement said.

The statement added demands of the authorities to take a note of the appalling conditions in which press in Kashmir has been working since August 5, last year. As such, it is once again urges that the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression and speech is respected in the territory by allowing press and journalists to function freely, it maintained.

